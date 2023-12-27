LaMelo Ball inches closer to a return to the court.

The Charlotte Hornets are gearing up for a competitive cross-conference matchup against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. At 7-20, the Hornets enter the game desperate for momentum. LaMelo Ball has been out with an ankle injury, but the latest update will give Charlotte fans optimism for the near future.

Hornets get positive update on LaMelo Ball

Brandon Miller and Mark Williams were ruled out for Charlotte's game on Tuesday night. However, Steve Clifford said LaMelo Ball has progressed to doing on the court the work, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. There is no timetable for Ball's return. Still, his progression is a good sign for Charlotte.

The Hornets have an uphill battle against a hot Clippers team. Charlotte is on a seven-game losing streak and does not have some of their best scorers at hand. Meanwhile, Los Angeles held the longest winning streak in the NBA before they cooled down by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics.

Kawhi Leonard is LA's leading scorer. Fortunately for the Hornets, the veteran forward will miss Tuesday night's game due to a hip injury. Nevertheless, the Clippers will still boast the services of Paul George and James Harden.

Charlotte is looking for Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, and Gordan Hayward to step up on offense amid the team's injury woes. Rozier comes into the game as the Hornets' leading scorer. Thus, a high-scoring game from the veteran point guard would not be surprising.

Ball is inching closer to a return to a court, but the Hornets are still undermanned. Can their depth shine through in their matchup against the Clippers?