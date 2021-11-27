Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball may have a future as a quarterback. Aside from his elite vision, his spectacular passing has been evident throughout his first two seasons in the league.

On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Melo showed that superb passing mastery when he saved a play that led to a buzzer beater.

After Gordon Hayward blocked Jaden McDaniels with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Melo prevented the ball from falling out of bounds. He was in an awkward position and about to hit the floor, though, and so he threw a Hail Mary kind of pass to the other end where Miles Bridges was waiting.

Bridges didn’t waste the opportunity Melo created for him and banked an easy two to extend their lead at the half to double digits, 68-58.

The Hornets never looked back after that and went away with a 133-115 win.

Charlotte’s game against the Timberwolves was highly anticipated because of the showdown between LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. Both players are doing well in their second season, and they appear well on their way to becoming All-Stars.

This time, however, Ball clearly won the showdown. He was crucial for the Hornets all game long, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and 13 assists. Edwards, for his part, was silenced for a bit as he ended up with only 11 points, five boards and two dimes.