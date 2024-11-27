The NBA world has been lit on fire by LaMelo Ball as of late, as the Hornets guard has registered totals of 50, 44, and 35 in his last three games. The Hornets as a whole are struggling, currently sitting at 6-11 at this early juncture of the season, but Ball is second in the NBA in scoring at an even 31 points per game.

On Wednesday evening, the Hornets are scheduled to take part in their final game of the pre-Thanksgiving portion of the schedule at home against the Miami Heat, and earlier in the day, the team delivered a concerning injury update regarding Ball's status.

“LaMelo Ball (R Wrist Soreness) has been added to the Injury Report as probable for tonight's game,” reported Charlotte Hornets PR on X, formerly Twitter.

Joining Ball on the injury report are Miles Bridges (knee), Grant Williams (ACL), Nick Richards (rib), Mark Williams (foot), DaQuan Jeffries (hand), and Tre Mann (back), each of whom are slated to miss the contest with the Heat.

LaMelo Ball appears to have turned into the best version of himself that fans were hoping for when he was selected in the lottery of the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball's playmaking chops have been apparent dating back to his days at Chino Hills High School, but his three point shooting has expanded a ton since he entered the league, all of which has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses to try to contain.

If Ball is unable to go, the Hornets will need to get a huge game out of second year forward Brandon Miller to have any chance of competing with a dangerous Heat squad that is looking to bounce back from a crushing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

In any case, the Heat and Hornets are slated to tip things off at 7:00 PM ET from Charlotte.