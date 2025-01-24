The Charlotte Hornets are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Charlotte has a number of players on the injury report, though, including LaMelo Ball.

Ball is dealing with a right wrist sprain. The Hornets and Trail Blazers have both struggled this season, but having Ball on the floor would certainly give Charlotte a better opportunity to win on Friday night.

Ball has continued to earn respect from around the league in his fifth NBA season. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 29 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on his three-point attempts. Ball is also recording 7.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

He was surprisingly not voted as a starter for the NBA All-Star Game, but one has to imagine that LaMelo will earn a spot on the roster once the reserves are announced.

So is he playing on Friday night against the Blazers? Here is everything we know about LaMelo Ball's injury status for tonight's game.

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Ball is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned wrist injury, per the NBA injury report. Miles Bridges is also questionable for Friday night's game due to low back spasms.

The Hornets will enter the contest with an 11-29 record. They are 13th overall in the Eastern Conference. Although they are certainly not playing especially well, the season has not gone much better for the Trail Blazers. Portland is just 16-28 and they are also in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.

Ball's final injury status will prove to be pivotal for determining the outcome of Friday's game. When it comes to the question of if LaMelo Ball is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, however, the answer is maybe.