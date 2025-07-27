Ahead of his first full season as Florida's starting quarterback, DJ Lagway is determined to make considerable improvements during the 2025 college football season.

Lagway entered the 2024 season as one of the most-hyped quarterback prospects in Florida football history. He had an up-and-down freshman season, but knows exactly which areas he wants to address to break through as a sophomore.

“I'm definitely looking to improve on coverage recognition, and knowing where the defense is going to be and truly knowing their responsibilities,” Lagway said at SEC Media Day, via ABC 33/40. “Also, knowing my teammates' responsibilities better.”

Lagway essentially split the quarterback duties with Graham Mertz as a freshman, ending the year with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 59.9 percent of his passes. Lagway ended the year as the Gators' leading passer, with Mertz playing just five games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

With Mertz on to the NFL, Lagway is in full control of Florida's quarterback room. After recovering from a minor hamstring injury, Lagway led the Gators to a 4-0 finish to the season, including upset victories over LSU and Ole Miss. Lagway ended the year with arguably the best game of his brief career, throwing for 305 yards against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

DJ Lagway leads Florida into 2025 college football season

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier watch during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the promising way they ended the 2024 college football season, Florida has high expectations for Lagway and its 2025 outlook. The Gators lost multiple key players to the NFL, but enter the new year with arguably a better roster on paper.

Lagway returns to lead the offense, along with leading rusher Jadan Baugh. Florida lost its top two leading receivers, Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, but added key transfer J. Michael Sturdivant in the portal. They also retained Eugene Wilson III, who showed immense promise as a freshman, in addition to tight end Hayden Hansen.

The Gators' win in the Gasparilla Bowl was their first postseason victory of the Billy Napier era, and first since beating Virginia in the 2019 Orange Bowl. Although the SEC remains immensely competitive, many top teams are currently enduring significant transformations, giving Florida as big of an opportunity as it has had in years.

