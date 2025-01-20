CHARLOTTE — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 110-105 by the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Kyrie Irving (33 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) and LaMelo Ball (23 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals) each led their teams in the game. Although the Mavs' defeat was frustrating, Irving had nothing but positive things to say about Ball following the game.

“I just remember my Dad and other pros telling me how quick your years go by,” Irving said. “So it's good to enjoy every day that you're a part of this and especially when you are a young player. Yes, you have expectations, but we're really banking on your potential to be displayed in front of us, so you earn our respect, and I think he's (Ball) done that. He's done that for the past few years. Glad that he's healthy this year and he's able to show the world who he is.”

Kyrie Irving believes in LaMelo Ball

The Ball family is one of the most popular families in all of sports. LaVar, the father, made extremely bold predictions for his sons before they even entered the NBA. All three have found success, albeit in different ways.

LaMelo is likely going to be an All-Star this season. When healthy, Lonzo has established himself as one of the better guards in the NBA. Although LiAngelo is not playing in the NBA, he recently released one of the most viral songs in recent memory.

Kyrie Irving believes LaMelo Ball's family has played a pivotal role in helping the Hornets guard to establish true confidence.

“He's got a good pedigree, man,” Irving said. “He comes from a family that has pros. You know, Lonzo (Ball) has helped him out a lot. Obviously playing with Gelo (LiAngelo Ball), too. They have a tight-knit group, I feel like that’s led to him being as confident as he is as a young player, playing against older guys and having brothers that beat up on him a little bit. I'm happy for him, proud of him.”

LaMelo Ball is becoming one of the best players in the NBA. Veteran stars such as Kyrie Irving are taking notice of his consistent improvement.

“(I) just want to continue to see him be successful,” Irving continued. “Obviously not as much against us. But yeah man, I want to see that young guy reach his potential even more so, answer a lot of the doubters and naysayers that say, ‘you can't win' or things like that. You gotta deal with that as a young player for a little bit. He's handled it with grace. He's just showing us who he is, man. I'm proud of him.”