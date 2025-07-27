The New York Yankees have been suffering through a brutal stretch that has seen them go 14-23 since June 13. But, it does not seem as though they will have to make a drastic choice about their captain’s future position in the field.

All-Star Aaron Judge was recently diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow, and placed on the 10-day injured list. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the Yankees do not intend on having the reigning MVP play first base once he rejoins the club.

“FWIW, the Yankees aren’t considering having Aaron Judge play first base at all when he returns from the injured list,” Castillo tweeted. “That’s a tough transition midseason. It’ll be DH until he’s given the green light to throw from the outfield.”

Judge’s ailment has not impacted his ability to swing the bat, but has made throwing the ball a challenging endeavor. While the 33-year-old tried to play through the irritation, it became apparent that he was not able to throw comfortably from the outfield.

“I wasn’t able to throw the last couple of days. I wanted to take the off-day and see how it went,” Judge told MLB,com. “I was pretty adamant about playing [Friday]. It just came down to a point where if I need to make a play for the team, I’m going to do it. I got [the elbow] checked out, got the news, and we go from there.”

New York is hoping that Judge will initially return as a designated hitter after a brief stint on the injured list. Across 103 games, he has hit 37 home runs, collected 85 RBIs, and earned a 1.160 OPS. His presence in the lineup has consistently pressured opposing pitchers, and will be hard to make up for while he is out.

The Yankees are currently 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, and will need the seven-time All-Star if they have designs on making a legitimate Postseason push.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Yankees rumors: What rival GMs are saying about Spencer Jones tradeColin Loughran ·
Washington Nationals third baseman Amed Rosario (13) hits the ball into play against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.
Why Amed Rosario trade makes sense for the YankeesAbdullah Imran ·
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Yankees rumors: Why New York traded for Ryan McMahon over Eugenio SuarezBenjamin Adducchio ·
Washington Nationals third baseman Amed Rosario (13) hits the ball into play against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.
Yankees acquire Amed Rosario in intriguing trade before deadlineTristin McKinstry ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
Yankees rumors: Insider drops blunt trade deadline take after Aaron Judge injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium.
Giancarlo Stanton wants Yankees to ‘step up’ without Aaron JudgeAlex House ·