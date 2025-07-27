One of the big questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into next season is how they will deploy star 2025 NFL draft pick Travis Hunter, whom they selected 2nd overall out of Colorado. During his time with the Buffaloes, Hunter was a standout both as a wide receiver and cornerback, and has made clear his desire to continue to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level.

Recently, fans got their first look at Hunter during Jaguars' training camp, and the big question was which position he was playing the most of out on the field.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter, that during Jaguars seven vs seven scrimmages, Hunter played 18 total snaps, with 11 coming on offense and seven on defense.

Meanwhile, for full 11 against 11 scrimmages, Hunter got in 65 snaps, with 25 coming on offense, and 40 on defense.

Heading into last year's draft, it seemed that most scouts viewed Hunter as having more superstar potential at the NFL level as a cornerback rather than as a receiver, but that isn't to take anything away from the clear talent he also has in that department.

During his time at Colorado, Hunter didn't show any signs of the relentless snaps he was playing becoming a problem from a stamina perspective, although it's possible that it could become one at the NFL level considering the speed and physicality of the game in the league.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars as a whole are looking to bounce back from another disappointing season in 2024 last year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to have plateaued after a very strong start to his career, and injuries have increasingly become a concern for the number one overall pick in recent seasons.

If Hunter indeed plays a considerable amount of offense this year, it would give Lawrence another key downfield target to throw the ball to.

In any case, the Jaguars are slated to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Carolina Panthers on September 7.