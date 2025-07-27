The big news of the day Sunday for the Washington Commanders was the arrival of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin at training camp. McLaurin has been holding out of previous practices in hopes of securing a new contract, and although the two sides have yet to come to an agreement, the Commanders star was in attendance for Sunday, albeit on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

When McLaurin first arrived at camp, he was paraded out onto the field by teammate Bobby Wagner, who hyped up the Commanders fans in attendance in a heartwarming moment, shouting “Terry! Terry!” as the star took the field, per Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

The video was captured by John Keim of ESPN.

Clearly, the fanbase is taking McLaurin's side of the contract situation with the Commanders rather than the team's.

A big development

While the contract situation is not yet resolved, it's certainly a good sign that McLaurin arrived at Commanders training camp on Sunday, albeit on the PUP list.

McLaurin is not the only NFL star currently hoping for a new contract to still show up to training camp. Recently, Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook also showed up to his team's practice despite making his desire for a new contract known publicly.

McLaurin was a key member of a Commanders offense that took the league by storm a season ago under the leadership of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in the history of the NFL.

This year, the Commanders won't have the luxury of being able to “sneak up” on teams, as the league is now no doubt aware of how lethal Washington can be on the heels of their NFC Championship game appearance.

Of course, a big part of the Commanders' potency was McLaurin himself, and if the contract dispute reaches into the season, it's unclear whether or not he will choose to take the field or instead hold out.

One thing's for sure: Commanders fans are hoping that something gets worked out sooner rather than later.

The Commanders are slated to open up their 2025 season at home against the NFC East divisional rival New York Giants on September 7.