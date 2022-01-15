Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. This is exactly why it comes to no surprise that he always catches the eye of fans wherever he goes.

A few weeks ago, the reigning Rookie of the Year had a bit of a curious exchange with a fan sitting courtside as the Indiana Pacers hosted the Hornets. Here’s a look at the clip which unsurprisingly, has already gone completely viral (h/t SportsCenter on Twitter):

LaMelo was having too much fun with this fan 🤣 (via @EwanNiccum) pic.twitter.com/pZelmyukBR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2022

Ball was smiling throughout the exchange and the fan also appeared to be in a jovial mood. It doesn’t sound like the Hornets star was agitated by the courtside fan, but he did call him out for being a “liar” multiple times. This appears to be all in good fun, but it would be very interesting to learn what the fan had to say to LaMelo. He definitely got the 20-year-old’s attention here.

The Hornets are currently on a four-game winning streak and they will look to make it five straight against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Charlotte is currently sitting at the seventh spot in the East with a 23-19 record. For his part, Ball has been nothing short of outstanding for his side, averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals, while also connecting on 2.7 triples per game on a 36.7-percent clip.