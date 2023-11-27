Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury against the Magic and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Charlotte Hornets have been playing better basketball as of late behind star point guard LaMelo Ball. But the team and Hornets fans are certainly on edge as LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury during the Hornets game against the Magic. He left early and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. It's definitely not a good sign for the Hornets, but they likely won't know more about his status moving forward until later this week.

LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a right ankle strain and will not return to the game against the Magic, the Hornets say. — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2023

LaMelo Ball was limited to only 36 games for the Hornets last season as he dealt with injury issues. He missed the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season due to a left ankle injury. The same injury would bother him throughout the season until he was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a right ankle injury. He also dealt with injury issues during his rookie season in 2020-21.

Ball has yet to miss a game this season, playing in all 14 games for the Hornets thus far. He's been playing a career-high 34.8 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Hornets had won two straight games including a major win against the Boston Celtics before the lost, 130-117 against the Magic in Ball's absence. The Hornets are currently 5-9 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. More to come as updates come out about Ball's status.