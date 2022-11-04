The Charlotte Hornets have been without key players LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier for the past several games, and now it appears they’ll be without Gordon Hayward as well.

According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, both LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward have officially been ruled out for the Hornets game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday while Terry Rozier remains doubtful. Backup wing Cody Martin is also doubtful for Friday’s game.

Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) is out for tomorrow's game in Memphis. LaMelo is also still out. Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are doubtful. #Hornets remain shorthanded. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 3, 2022

The Hornets have been shorthanded for much of this season, and their latest setback came on Wednesday in their loss to the Chicago Bulls. Hayward suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and ended up being ruled out for the second half. Now in his 13th year in the NBA and his third with the Hornets, Hayward had been one of the team’s most consistent players this season.

Through eight games, he had been putting up 17.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range.

Ball has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut as he suffered an ankle injury during preseason that has kept him out of the lineup since. Rozier has suited up this season, but he has missed the last six games after suffering an ankle injury. Prior to that, he had been having a career year. Rozier had been putting up 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Despite his recent injury, his name has been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers.