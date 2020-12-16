LaVar Ball, the outspoken patriarch of the Ball family, isn’t losing any confidence in his three sons all being in the league together at one point in the future. He even predicted that the Ball brothers will all end up playing for the Charlotte Hornets and deliver a championship for team owner Michael Jordan.

Ball's comments can be found at around the 16:50 mark of his appearance on The Truth Podcast:

“All three are set to go to Charlotte, I can guarantee it. Michael will be the first black owner to be a champion. Guaranteed … They have talent, them dudes can switch at the 1-2-3 … Three strong mindsets … Chemistry is just too good together,” he said.

This would certainly be a sight for Hornets fans.

LaVar was on the brink of seeing all of his sons play in the big leagues after his middle son, LiAngelo, was previously signed by the Detroit Pistons for a non-guaranteed contract. However, the 22-year-old was recently cut by the team after failing to see action in the Pistons’ first two preseason games.

Despite LiAngelo’s struggles to make an NBA roster, LaVar still has two sons who are raring to make noise in the league. His eldest son, Lonzo Ball, continues to be an integral piece of the New Orleans Pelicans’ young core as he heads to his fourth campaign in the league.

Meanwhile, LaVar’s youngest son, LaMelo Ball, was recently selected third overall by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft. The highly touted rookie already saw action for the Charlotte-based squad in their first two preseason tilts.

LaMelo went scoreless in his first game but managed to tally 10 rebounds and four assists and followed it with a 12-point outing in his second game against the Toronto Raptors.

It might take some time for LaVar Ball to witness his prophecy come to fruition, but it would certainly be a sight to see once it happens, especially if they all get to play for the Hornets in the future.