Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Michael Jordan and his Charlotte Hornets got a nice consolation prize when they landed the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, that might not be enough to ease the pain on missing out the no. 1 overall pick and the right to draft Victor Wembanyama.

Apparently, had Jordan and the Hornets landed the top pick and Wemby, the franchise’s value would have increased by $500 million, per ESPN (via Mirror). Jordan’s net worth would have gotten a $278 million boost due to his stake on the team.

The Hornets are valued at $1.7 billion, though it could have been $2.2 billion now had they gotten Wemby. Instead, it’s the San Antonio Spurs who are reaping the benefits.

More than money, though, it only adds to the pain that the Hornets were so close to getting a generational and possibly franchise-altering talent in Victor Wembanyama. Michael Jordan and Charlotte could have had a dangerous duo featuring LaMelo Ball and Wembanyama, but it wasn’t meant to be.

A pick between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson isn’t bad at all. Nonetheless, they are no Wembanyama, who fills not only an immediate need for the Hornets but also brings massive business and marketing value for the franchise.

Of course Jordan has plenty of money, so he’ll probably move on pretty fast from the $500-million miss. But should Wembanyama prove to be as good as advertised once he comes into the league, it might be difficult for His Airness to look back and imagine what could have been.