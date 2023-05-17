The San Antonio Spurs have already won the NBA offseason before it even begins. After earning the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft the Spurs are now the expected home of top prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is one of the most anticipated prospects in basketball history and the Spurs are already feeling the impact of the future French star.

The Spurs received over 2,500 deposits for season tickets and increased traffic on their official team app overnight after it was announced they received the first pick, according to Nate Ryan.

Took a trip to the #Spurs ticket office, where phones are ringing off the hook this morning. Since last night, the Spurs have received: -over 2,500 deposits for season tix

-700+ downloads of the team app The overnight effect of the #1 Pick… pic.twitter.com/jVHW12MEw7 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) May 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Spurs are coming off their worst season since 1997, winning 22 games. They have had four straight losing seasons after reaching the postseason in 22 consecutive seasons before that.

San Antonio also had the first pick in the draft in 1997, selecting future Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan. History could repeat itself 26 years later when the Spurs inevitably select another highly-touted big man in Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, 19, made his professional debut in France at the age of 15. He broke out this season winning league MVP and best defender honors in LNB Pro A. He averaged over 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field in 34 games this season.

It’s not a guarantee that Victor Wembanyama becomes the player that everyone expects him to be, but his presence is already impacting his future franchise. He could be the reason why the Spurs are one of the most-watched teams in the NBA next season. The Spurs hope that stays the case for a long time with Wembanyama at the heart of their roster.