The Charlotte Hornets lost their second straight game, but this time at the hands of the Miami Heat 144-115. The Hornets dropped down from the ninth spot and down to the tenth, since the Brooklyn Nets won their game on Tuesday night. Charlotte did well to hang with the number one seed in the East for the bulk of the game, but the third quarter is where everything just took a turn for the worst. The end of that third quarter sparked a run that poured into the fourth quarter where they really pulled away.

The Heat needed this game just as much as the Hornets though. They are at the top of the East battling to keep that one seed on lock. Miles Bridges called it how he saw it with his team.

“We didn’t start off the game physical enough,” Bridges said. “Duncan and Tyler got going and in the third quarter we just lost everything. We gotta fix that.”

Tyler Herro dropped 35 points and Duncan Robinson put up 21 points off the bench for Miami, which just put that game out of reach. The Heat put up 42 points in the fourth quarter and just took the life out of the Hornets. Still, Bridges is still fixated on getting his guys into the postseason at all costs. He even called out his guys and said “I’m kinda surprised there isn’t a different sense of urgency, but around this time if you don’t have a sense of urgency, you shouldn’t be playing. We just gotta fix that.”

If that doesn’t light a fire under you as his teammates, I’m not sure what will. The Hornets have three games left and need to win out to try to move up to the nine or eighth seed. The good news is they are locked into the play-in tournament though, so they don’t have to worry about dropping out of that entirely. Plus, they do play the Orlando Magic their next time out. They have one of the worst records in the league, but Miles Bridges isn’t overlooking that.

“We gotta go into that game like it’s a playoff game. We can’t play them to their record.”

It’s do or die time for the boys in Buzz City. Let’s see what they’re made of.