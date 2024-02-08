The Hornets star scored 45 points in what could be his final game with Charlotte.

Amid heavy trade speculation, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges boosted his stock with a 45-point outburst in the 123-117 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

After the game, the Hornets star was asked about the deadline and whether he wants to be in Charlotte, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer:

Miles Bridges was asked about getting through the trade deadline and whether he still wants to be in Charlotte, as he previously told me. "My answer doesn’t change," he said. pic.twitter.com/O1qpuM5HRV — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 8, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst singled out Bridges as a player that he thinks has ‘a good chance' to get moved.

“The one player that I think is super interesting to talk about, the player especially is Miles Bridges, who had a 41-point game, talk about a showcase game. 41-point game against the Lakers in a loss on Monday for the Hornets. It looks like there’s a good chance that the Hornets are going to move Miles Bridges. I don’t know for sure but there’s a lot of different interest in him.”

On the flip side, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer laid out the case for the Hornets keeping Bridges, considering how the forward becomes a free agent this summer.

“You look forward to this summer (and) they’re going to have opportunities to send him out the door via sign and trade,” Fischer said, via Yahoo Sports NBA: Ball Don't Lie. “They could resign him themselves to a long-term deal, that will definitely create a longer list of teams that are interested in acquiring him this time next year.”

Bridges is averaging more than 21 points and seven rebounds per game for the Hornets this season.