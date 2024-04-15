With the Charlotte Hornets season ending earlier than they wanted, offseason storylines are already picking up steam slowly but surely. None might be bigger than Miles Bridges' contract. After sitting out the entire 2022-23 season and missing the first 10 games serving his suspension, he came back with the same kind of production. His stat line in 2024 was nearly identical to his last season before his incident, averaging career-highs in points and rebounds. Bridges will be a free agent this upcoming offseason and he addressed his plans for next season and being able to this season.
Miles Bridges wants to be a Hornet for life
“I would love to be here, that's my plan. I love the city of Charlotte. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else…You know the NBA is a business, but I grew up here. I've been here since I was 20. I've been through a lot here. The Hornets stayed down with me. They didn't have to.”
At 26 years old, Bridges has played the entirety of his career with the team that drafted him after five seasons. That's not exactly common in the NBA world today given the high turnover rate that could happen with players in the league today.
Miles Bridges wants to be like Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, and others
“You don't see too many people finishing their careers off with one team. Steph has been that model player for this generation. A lot of players move teams and I don't want to do that. I kinda want to be like Steph, Kobe (Bryant), and Dirk (Nowitzki) in that type of way. Staying with a team and winning with a team.”
All those guys are clearly Hall of Fame caliber guys. If Bridges continues to prove his worth, maybe that kind of future could be in the cards for him. In terms of longevity with one team.
The reality for Miles Bridges
Bridges' off-court issues caused him to miss out on a contract extension north of $100 million potentially after the 2021-22 season. Since then he's come back into the fold and had another great year. He is a free agent heading into the offseason again this time around after signing what felt like a “prove it” deal with Charlotte. He could command a decent amount of money from the Hornets and a few other teams as well.
They opted not to move him at the trade deadline in 2024 because of his production on a nightly basis. So it's to assume Charlotte will put an offer on the table that would make sense for both sides. If they can't come to an agreement, like Bridges said, the NBA is a business. He will be a hot name on the open market for any team that needs a versatile swingman.