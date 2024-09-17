With Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges set to return for the 2024-25 season, he made headlines once again. Bridges released a freestyle under the RTB MB (‘Real Trench Baby’ Miles Bridges) “On The Radar” and it received quite a mix of reviews.

Comments poured in from everywhere. Some were supportive, and others… not so much. Multiple people posted memes dissing the rap, calling it trash. He mentioned a plethora of things within the rap. Bridges talked about gang activities regarding Ja Morant’s suspension. He also dissed former Hornets owner Michael Jackson.

Several of the comments under his video were expressing their disinterest in the 26-year-old’s rap career. Ever since Bridges’s 2022 case, fans have turned their noses away from the former lottery pick. Listeners also linked Bridges’ bars about gang activities to the incidents that earned Ja Morant a suspension. People were bamboozled as to why he was rapping about a lifestyle he tried to escape.

People are still confused as to why Bridges raps about this. Also, it’s important to note that he started rapping again after he signed his three-year, $75 million contract with the Hornets.

Will Miles Bridges’ rap video distract the Hornets?

It’s a possibility. After his domestic violence case, all kinds of stories circulated about Bridges. Not to mention, the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since he was drafted. Regardless, his production is hard to deny. The former Michigan State forward averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game with Charlotte. He also started in 67 of his 69 games throughout the season.

His mix of freakish athleticism, increased shot-creating, and scoring mentality make him a cornerstone for the Hornets. He and point guard LaMelo Ball have produced countless highlights together. Despite his pure talent, Bridges’ return can be a testament to his resilience and ability to learn from his mistakes.

Any kind of success this season is critical for his career, but also for Bridges reshaping public perception and regaining fan support. With fans drifting further and further away from Bridges due to his rap career, it could be the nail in the coffin if he doesn’t regain fan support.

Bridges has the talent to be a true force offensively. If he can balance both his rap and NBA career, in addition to regaining a positive public image, it could do wonders. Bridges is set to return to on-court action on November 17 after his suspension. In the meantime, the Hornets will be without their newly-paid forward to start the first month of the season.