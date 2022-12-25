By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Miles Bridges found himself making headlines again of late after news hit that the Charlotte Hornets had already begun extension negotiations with the embattled free agent. The 24-year-old recently pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges that were filed against him by his ex-girlfriend. Bridges was able to avoid jail time and it now sounds like he’s going to be back in the NBA sooner rather than later.

As expected, NBA Twitter wasn’t too pleased with these developments. A lot of folks on social media couldn’t fathom how a man who literally beat up his girlfriend — supposedly in front of his own kids, no less — is going to be allowed back into the league:

News dumping Miles Bridges on the Friday afternoon before Christmas is one of the more disgusting PR moves I’ve seen in my adult life. The lack of shame is sickening. — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) December 23, 2022

Miles Bridges should not play another minute of NBA basketball. pic.twitter.com/JYYNu5y401 — Dustin Taylor ⌚️ (@DustinT_NBA) December 23, 2022

Miles Bridges extension is just another reminder professional sports teams value production over everything else, and always will. — Colb (@___Colb___) December 23, 2022

Bridges was spotted sitting courtside during the Hornets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. After the final buzzer, Charlotte star LaMelo Ball approached his ex-teammate for a celebratory dance:

LaMelo dancing with Miles Bridges after the Hornets win over the Lakers pic.twitter.com/dqPDjzywnC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 24, 2022

This further infuriated the mean streets of Twitter and some fans weren’t shy about sharing their disgusted reaction to the sight of Miles Bridges dancing on national TV:

A terrible look but not unexpected. Very difficult to pull for the clown show home team — Damien Williams (@dayman23) December 24, 2022

This is a HORRENDOUS look for the @HornetsPR or @MELOD1P. You gotta cut this shit out. I get that players will still be in contact, maybe even helping the guy on a new path but dancing at courtside does not set a good impression to anybody. — Eamer (@eamer) December 24, 2022

that bum abuser miles bridges is really court side during this lakers vs hornets game pic.twitter.com/7D7NTKZwqO — lovelysapphic (@alovelysapphic) December 24, 2022

Then again, there were also more than a few supporters who were on the opposite side of the fence. For these folks, Bridges deserves a second chance:

Niggas act like he supposed to hate him for life or sum — Blick Block (@2savagedsavage) December 24, 2022

He trying to win games Miles Bridges can help him do that. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kobe (Cavs 22-11,Browns 6-8, Lakers 13-18) (@LeGOATBurner23) December 24, 2022

As a hornets fan I would welcome Bridges back. People make mistakes. But there is no mistaking he is a great basketball player who gives his all to the game. — Aren Hall (@ArenHall) December 25, 2022

Even if Bridges ends up signing with the Hornets in the near future, we shouldn’t expect to see him back on the court soon. The NBA is expected to slap the 6-foot-6 forward with a lengthy suspension because of his domestic violence case, and the league can only hand his punishment down once he officially signs a new contract.