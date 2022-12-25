Miles Bridges found himself making headlines again of late after news hit that the Charlotte Hornets had already begun extension negotiations with the embattled free agent. The 24-year-old recently pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges that were filed against him by his ex-girlfriend. Bridges was able to avoid jail time and it now sounds like he’s going to be back in the NBA sooner rather than later.

As expected, NBA Twitter wasn’t too pleased with these developments. A lot of folks on social media couldn’t fathom how a man who literally beat up his girlfriend — supposedly in front of his own kids, no less — is going to be allowed back into the league:

Bridges was spotted sitting courtside during the Hornets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. After the final buzzer, Charlotte star LaMelo Ball approached his ex-teammate for a celebratory dance:

This further infuriated the mean streets of Twitter and some fans weren’t shy about sharing their disgusted reaction to the sight of Miles Bridges dancing on national TV:

Then again, there were also more than a few supporters who were on the opposite side of the fence. For these folks, Bridges deserves a second chance:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, LeBron James, Hornets

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier lead Hornets to wild victory over LeBron James, Lakers

Jerry Donatien ·

Hornets Lakers prediction

NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 12/23/2022

Chris Spiering ·

Miles Bridges

REPORT: Miles Bridges in talks with Hornets on new deal despite pending suspension for domestic violence

Paolo Songco ·

Even if Bridges ends up signing with the Hornets in the near future, we shouldn’t expect to see him back on the court soon. The NBA is expected to slap the 6-foot-6 forward with a lengthy suspension because of his domestic violence case, and the league can only hand his punishment down once he officially signs a  new contract.