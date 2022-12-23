By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s no surprise that Miles Bridges continues to be a free agent right now. This man was once considered one of the most promising young forwards in the NBA, but it all came crashing down for him after he was slapped with domestic violence charges just days before the free agency window opened this past summer. At this point, however, Bridges’ career appears to be showing some signs of life.

The Charlotte Hornets are now reportedly interested in offering Bridges a new contract, reports NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski. Before his case, Bridges was expected to sign a big-money extension with the Hornets, and it now seems that this dream is once again alive for the 24-year-old, albeit at a smaller scale:

“The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal, and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future, sources told ESPN on Friday,” writes Woj.

The Hornets have been understandably hesitant to offer an extension to Bridges because of his case. The former Michigan State standout recently pled no contest to a domestic violence lawsuit that was filed against him by his former girlfriend and the mother of their two children. Despite the fact that Bridges avoided jail time, the NBA is still fully expected to slap Bridges with a lengthy suspension because of his case — a sanction that can only be laid down once Bridges officially signs a new deal with a team.

Woj also reports that Miles Bridges’ camp has been in “consistent contact” with the Hornets organization. They are now reportedly starting to get the embattled free agent acclimatized to the Charlotte community by working with local domestic violence groups in the city.