The Charlotte Hornets made quite a controversial decision when they decided to re-sign Miles Bridges towards the end of the 2022-23 season. Bridges' hopes of a big pay day during the 2022 offseason were dashed when he was arrested on domestic violence charges. Bridges ultimately reached a deal to avoid jail time. When the Hornets re-signed Bridges, the NBA immediately suspended him for 30 games. Miles Bridges will only miss ten games of the 2023-24 season as he served the initial 20 games of the suspension last year. While it was believed that Bridges would be eligible to play in preseason for the Hornets, that is not the case as per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

As part of Miles Bridges' suspension, he will not be allowed to take part in any of the Hornets four preseason games. The first game Bridges will be cleared to play in will be on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As per Boone, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford is trying to figure out ways the team can get Bridges into game shape.

“If he was able to play, obviously that would have been one of the ways that he could have started getting rhythm,” Clifford said. “We are not able to do that, so there are a lot of other ways we can do that. And that's what we are trying to kind of figure out now.”

Bridges last played for the Hornets during the 2021-22 season. He had a career year averaging 20.2 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.