Two-time NBA champion and long-time NBA center Earl “The Twirt” Cureton passed away on Sunday. Many are mourning the death of Earl Cureton, 66, including his former Charlotte Hornets teammate Muggsy Bogues. To commemorate Cureton, Bogues took to X (formerly Twitter) to write a heartwarming message for his beloved teammate.

“This one hurts,” Bogues wrote. “Rest in peace to one of my closest friends, teammates and someone I considered family He was an amazing man who meant so much to both me and my family. I know you’ll be watching over me brother.”

Likewise, the Hornets also posted a special message for Cureton, who was part of Charlotte's inaugural team during the 1988-89 season.

“We are saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, who played for us for two seasons, including being a member of our inaugural team in 1988-89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Hornets official X account posted.

Bogues and Cureton may have spent just two years playing together, but their bond certainly went beyond their time on the basketball court. The two long-time friends even had their own podcast, called the 3 League OGs Podcast.

They also had this hilarious one-on-one clip over five years ago, courtesy of Ash & Erie.

Cureton played in the NBA for 12 seasons from 1980 to 1997. A 6-foot-9 big man, he began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was drafted 58th overall in 1979. He also won a title with the 76ers' 1983 championship team. Cureton later had stops with his hometown Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Houston Rockets, where he won his second ring in 1995. He finished his career in 1997 with the Toronto Raptors.