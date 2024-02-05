This hit hard for Muggsy Bogues.

Two-time NBA champion and long-time NBA center Earl “The Twirt” Cureton passed away on Sunday. Many are mourning the death of Earl Cureton, 66, including his former Charlotte Hornets teammate Muggsy Bogues. To commemorate Cureton, Bogues took to X (formerly Twitter) to write a heartwarming message for his beloved teammate.

“This one hurts,” Bogues wrote. “ Rest in peace to one of my closest friends, teammates and someone I considered family He was an amazing man who meant so much to both me and my family. I know you’ll be watching over me brother.”

This one hurts 💔💔Rest in peace to one of my closest friends, teammates and someone I considered family 💙💜He was an amazing man who meant so much to both me and my family🙏🏽🙏🏽 I know you’ll be watching over me brother pic.twitter.com/SxLZKtqrmZ — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) February 5, 2024

Likewise, the Hornets also posted a special message for Cureton, who was part of Charlotte's inaugural team during the 1988-89 season.

“We are saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, who played for us for two seasons, including being a member of our inaugural team in 1988-89. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Hornets official X account posted.

Bogues and Cureton may have spent just two years playing together, but their bond certainly went beyond their time on the basketball court. The two long-time friends even had their own podcast, called the 3 League OGs Podcast.

They also had this hilarious one-on-one clip over five years ago, courtesy of Ash & Erie.