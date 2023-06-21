NBA fans couldn't help but laugh at Nick Wright and mock his latest take about how the Charlotte Hornets' failure under Michael Jordan's ownership affects his legacy in the NBA.

The sports TV personality recently joined Colin Cowherd's FOX Sports show “The Herd” where he criticized Jordan for his lack of success as Hornets owner. For those who missed it, His Airness recently sold the majority of his ownership stake with the franchise, which prompted Cowherd and Wright to talk about his tenure with the team.

“His ownership tenure of the Hornets was identical to his playing tenure when Scottie Pippen wasn't his teammate: zero postseason series victories. He won three games, at least, as a Hornets GM and owner in the playoffs as opposed to only one as a player,” Wright said as he piled on the hate on the Chicago Bulls legend.

As mentioned, plenty of Jordan fans find his logic hilarious. Many critics didn't hold back their thoughts on the matter as well, with Wright ending up on the receiving end of a heavy backlash and mockery.

“Alright by this logic Space Jam 2 was terrible so MJ is the [GOAT],” a commenter who goes by Melvin Purdy hilariously said.

“I wish my guidance counselor had advised me that I could [be] paid a lot of money spewing dumb sports takes on TV like Nick Wright,” another Twitter user with the handle @bryen23 added.

Another critic named Jingo Quijano said, “Desperate times require desperate measures” along with a laughing emoji.

“So if Jordan won an NBA title as a owner, change Nick wright's opinion on Jordan being the GOAT?! I didn't think so. Media at its funniest,” media and news company Outside The Games added.

Here are more hilarious reactions to Nick Wright's Michael Jordan take:

Jordan is better because he knew when it was time to shave his head and didn't hold on for life for years. pic.twitter.com/kb32lbBwiR — Robert Lentini (@MankyMedia) June 21, 2023

Can we ban Nick Wright from tv? https://t.co/BDBNQXZu1d — Spank Horton (@SpankHorton) June 20, 2023

Nick Wright after trying EVERYTHING to try & knock Jordan out that number 1 goat spot. https://t.co/CEu5SsuqCl pic.twitter.com/4F3QsYyP4E — ChaosNanarchy (@ChaosNanarchy24) June 20, 2023

Nick Wright's Jordan take is undoubtedly questionable, but hey, at least he was able to achieve his primary reason for spewing such hot takes: which is to go viral and spark conversation, be it good or bad for him.