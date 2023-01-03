By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Despite the fact that reports came out a couple of weeks back about the Charlotte Hornets negotiating a new deal with embattled free agent Miles Bridges, there just hasn’t seemed to be any progress on the same. As it turns out, there could be a very good reason why this has been the case. Apparently, the rumors simply aren’t true.

The Hornets themselves are now denying claims that they have entered negotiations with Bridges on a new deal. The 24-year-old recently pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges filed against him by his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two kids. Bridges has yet to find a new team amid his legal case, and it seems like the Hornets currently have no intention of re-signing him anytime soon:

“We have not been engaged in contract negotiations with Miles Bridges,” the Hornets said, via Paige Masten of the Charlotte Observer.

A separate source has confirmed the above report, while also stating that the initial rumors may have come from Bridges’ agency, Klutch Sports. Perhaps Rich Paul and his team wanted to do everything they can to help their client secure a new deal, and they thought that this was the best way to do so.

Whatever the case may be, it now doesn’t sound like Miles Bridges is any closer to signing a new deal. The 6-foot-6 forward is also facing a looming suspension from the NBA over his domestic violence case — a sanction that can only be issued against him once he officially signs a new contract with any team.