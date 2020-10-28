The struggles for the Charlotte Hornets in recent years have finally paid off as they managed to snag a valuable asset in the third overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. The Michael Jordan-owned team is rumored to be eyeing Memphis Tigers big man James Wiseman for their rebuilding efforts moving forward.

However, he might already be unavailable by the time the Hornets are on the clock. In order to secure his services, it will require the Charlotte-based squad to move up on the draft boards, which they are open to doing.

Via The Ringer’s Mock Draft:

“The Hornets send No. 3 and their unprotected 2022 first-round pick to the Timberwolves for no. 1. Rumblings around the league suggest Golden State and Charlotte covet Wiseman; to get him, the Hornets might need to leapfrog to trade up.”

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has previously said that the Hornets’ greatest need in the draft is overall talent, rather than any specific position. He also said that he is open to exploring trades given the right suitors, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Luckily for them, the two teams drafting before the Hornets in the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1 and the Golden State Warriors at No. 2 have also expressed their willingness to trade out of those spots.

By selecting the 7’1″, 240-pound center, the Hornets will be having a solid big man who is versatile enough to defend the paint, grab rebounds, and run the length of the floor. Their previous front liners in Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez are headed to free agency while Cody Zeller is in the final season of his four-year, $56 million contract.

With a gaping hole under the rim among other positions, the Hornets will aim to head in the right direction which starts with the potential selection of James Wiseman come November 18.