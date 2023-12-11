Let's try to guess what happens in season two of House of the Dragon. We know who's returning and who's new... plus, new dragons!

While HBO's House of the Dragon is generally described as being set 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. However, if you go by the book, the first season started in the 12th chapter, Heirs of the Dragon, and ended in the first few pages of the 13th, The Dying of the Dragons – The Blacks and the Greens.

According to the second season's trailer, it will most likely continue the 13th chapter and into the next, A Son for a Son. Since season two is supposed to be two episodes short of the first, the storyline will probably be condensed.

However, we have a list of the new characters joining the House of the Dragon season two so we may be able to figure out which storylines will be included.

The New Greens

Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), is a healer and resident of Harrenhal. She becomes Aemond's (Ewan Mitchell) mistress and is thought to be a witch.

Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) is the son of Otto Hightower and Queen Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) brother. He serves in King's Landing's City Watch formerly headed by Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale), is the castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr).

Ser Rickard Thorne (Vincent Regan), is a member of the Kingsguard in service to the Greens.

The New Blacks

Ser Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), is a dragonseed like his brother Addam. He was a sailor in the Velaryon fleet and served in the Stepstones campaign with the Sea Snake. He tried to tame the dragon Sheepstealer, but was rebuffed and carried dragonflame scars his entire life. Unlike his older brother Alyn, Addam was able to have his own dragon, Seasmoke, formerly Laenor Velaryon's (John Macmillan). Dragonseeds are bastards of Valyrian descent, usually fathered by Targaryen men.

Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), according to a Max press release is a dragonseed who will ride Vermithor, King Jahaerys I's dragon. According to Winter is Coming, Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), also a dragonseed, and man-at-arms at Dragonstone, will ride Silverwing, Queen Alysanne's dragon.

Nettles will also be in season two, but either the actor hasn't been cast yet or their identity still under wraps. She will end up to be the first and possibly the last rider of the wild dragon Sheepstealer.

Ser Alfred Broome (Jamie Kenna), serves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) at Dragonstone. He plays a particularly pivotal role in the Dance of the Dragons, and I believe what happens to him in the end may provide relief to the show's fans. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing will be left up to the show.

Blood and Cheese's actors haven't been named yet. They most likely will appear in the trailers close to the show's premiere some time in 2024.

The Wolf of the North and Winter Wolves

However, there is one character fans of the House of the Dragon are eager to see: Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), Lord of Winterfell, ancestor of the fan-favorite Starks of Game of Thrones.

Cregan Stark is the Wolf of the North and commands the great houses of the North, including the Winter Wolves, the land's fiercest warriors. It's his alliance that Rhaenyra needs in order to win the Dance of the Dragons.

Unlike most heads of houses, Lord Cregan is young, almost the same age as Prince Jacaerys (Harry Collett). The heir of Dragonstone was sent as an envoy to the North where Jacaerys and Cregan formed a bond.

With only eight episodes slated for season two and the new characters listed, I believe the second season will reach only half of the 15th chapter. However, the show's trailer does show the Battle at Rook's Rest and might end there.

Narratively speaking, it's a good stopping point for House of the Dragon because it will leave the audience time to grieve for another fan favorite, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was and her dragon Meleys.

It will also amp up the next season which will herald the ever escalating war between the Targaryens and the culmination of the Dance of the Dragons.