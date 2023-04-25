The houses in House of the Dragon will get a little bit bigger as four new cast members have joined the series.

HBO announced that Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim have all joined the cast of House of the Dragon. Beale will play Ser Simon Strong — great-uncle to Lord Lays; Fox will play Ser Gwayne Hightower; Rankin will play Alys Rivers — a healer and resident of Harrenhal; and Salim will play Alyn of Hull.

These four actors will join returning cast members such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabiel Frankel, and Ewan Mitchell.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently in production and will be two episodes shorter than the first season. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the story of House Targaryen.

The first season of House of the Dragon was a smashing success for HBO. According to HBO, House of the Dragon had the largest series premiere in the history of HBO, drawing 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms. A second season was a no-brainer of a decision and adding four new cast members to the fray is exciting. Beale was most recently seen in The Outfit and Thor: Love and Thunder; Fox recently had a recurring role in Slow Horses for Apple TV+; Rankin was in Alex Garland’s Men and was a mainstay on Glow for Netflix; and Salim made a name for himself on HBO’s Raised by Wolves.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is in production now.