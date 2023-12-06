Some possible things to happen in House of the Dragon season 2 based on the new trailer and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

The House of the Dragon season 2 trailer shows fans that Team Blacks and Greens are getting ready for a big fight for the Iron Throne. In the last season, Lucerys Velaryon in the hands of Aemond Targaryen. This means war for Rhaenyra Targaryen who not just lost a son, but also a stillborn daughter and a dragon child from Syrax.

With the season 2 trailer, fans can expect battles with dragons and some surprising murders. If you've read Fire & Blood, you might notice some hidden details in the mix. Unlike Season 1, Season 2 doesn't skip forward in time too much. It goes straight into the Targaryen family war called the Dance of the Dragons.

As we know—this war has two sides: Rhaenyra Targaryen's Blacks and Aegon II Targaryen's Greens. They both want to be in charge of the Seven Kingdoms. The trailer reminds us that fighting between family members is not a good thing, especially when dragons are involved—it leads to deadly results. To put things in a wider perspective, here's a breakdown for the upcoming show.

Lucerys' Death

The trailer's first picture shows Rhaenyra at Storm's End. This suggests she might be searching for her son's remains after Lucerys died tragically in Season 1. This search could make Rhaenyra very emotional. And the way the camera zoomed in on her devastated figure, it's likely she will form her revenge plan on Storm's End. While at the same time, also taking in mind the role of Borros Baratheon's in her son's death.

We also see Helaena Targarten being held with a knife to her throat, making her a more important character than in Season 1. Because this is exactly one of Fire & Blood's most tragic deaths as well. This controversial Season 2 story, Blood and Cheese, involves assassins hired by Daemon Targaryen. All for one aim: a son for a son. To get revenge for Lucerys by targeting Helaena Targaryen and Aegon II's son.

New Characters

The House of the Dragon season 2 also promises more dragons. If recalled, Laenor Velaryon mysteriously disappeared. From there, his dragon Seasmoke also went out of the picture. But it will be back in Season 2. The trailer hints at a new rider, possibly Laenor or a dragonseed named Addam of Hull.

The Starks, who were not in Season 1, now play a big role. Cregan Stark leads the Winter Wolves to support Rhaenyra. The House of the Dragon trailer shows the Winter Wolves getting ready for battle. Once again, showing that the Starks are important in the upkeep of the Iron Throne.

The Dance of the Dragons

Based on former leaks and now the trailer, the show will play out the Battle at Rook's Rest. It's an important part of the civil war because both sides will have big losses. In the book, about 800 Greens soldier die from the attack of Meleys and Rhaenys Targaryen. Aegon III will also meet grave injuries. Unfortunately, this is also where Meleys and Rhaenys will meet their end. Interestingly, it will be a turning point for the blacks, making key characters change sides.

Although it's uncertain if the showrunners will follow the book, we've seen Baela Targaryen atop Moondancer. Possibly avenging her grandmother's death. Plus, Rhaenyra Targaryen facing Aemond on Vhagar.

Now, the dance of the dragons is not just a term for dragons dying from the battle. It's also where smallfolks will play bigger roles in the King's Landing. The trailer shows Alicent Hightower's decisions realizing her decisions created war. This became a problem with the smallfolk. Because they're facing problems because of the fights, they will likely rebel against the nobles. This is the part where other major characters will meet their end. Like Joffrey Velaryon.

House of the Dragon season 2 comes out early summer 2024.