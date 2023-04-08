Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Houston basketball team has made a key addition in the transfer portal. Temple transfer Damian Dunn is joining the Cougars for the 2023-2024 season. It’s a welcomed addition for the Houston basketball team, which is losing both Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker.

Sasser and Walker were Houston’s leading scorers this past season and have declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. The Cougars are hopeful that Damian Dunn can help make up for their missing production. Dunn averaged 15.3 points per game for Temple in the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Dunn saw his scoring average increase in all four years at Temple. The 6-foot-5 guard also added 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this past year.

Houston might’ve missed its best chance to win a national championship. The Cougars entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament tied for the most wins in college basketball. Before losing in the AAC Championship Game, Houston was the No. 1 overall team in the country. Houston was the second-ranked No. 1 seed in March Madness.

The Cougars were unable to overcome the groin injury that Sasser suffered in the conference tournament. Although the guard played in the NCAA Tournament, he was limited by the injury. Sasser went 4-of-12 from the floor in the Sweet 16 as Houston was eliminated by Miami.

Jamel Shead is the best Houston player who will be returning to the team. Shead led the team with 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his junior season.

Houston basketball has been one of the best programs of the last few years. The Cougars reached the Final Four in 2021. Last year, Houston made it to the Elite Eight.