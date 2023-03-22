The modern transfer rules have revolutionized college basketball. Players have the autonomy to immediately impact another program without any barriers. Star Temple transfer Damian Dunn is hoping to do just that next year in his new home, and he could have many options. Gonzaga and UConn Basketball are among 16 teams who have the talented guard on their radar.

Temple transfer Damian Dunn tells ESPN he’s heard from the following schools since hitting the portal: UConn

Gonzaga

Miami

Tennessee

Villanova

Auburn

Iowa State

NC State

Missouri

Penn State

Georgia

Mississippi St.

Clemson

Nebraska

East Carolina

Coastal Carolina — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 21, 2023

The 21-year-old says he has also heard back from Miami, Tennessee, Villanova and Auburn, to name a few, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. The high demand for Dunn should not be a major surprise as he will be just a redshirt-junior next year and is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.3 points per game for the Owls. His much-improved 3-point shot- 34.9 percent- is undoubtedly a huge selling point for these teams.

Dunn announced he was transferring earlier in the week, which could have been expected since Temple is on the search for a new head coach. Athletes no longer have to sit out a year when they switch schools, nor do they need permission to leave from their coach. As a result, the transfer portal has become more valuable than ever to coaches. Many of this year’s NCAA Tournament teams have a key player or two who played somewhere else last season.

Many Power Five programs pluck hidden gems like Dunn from mid-majors like Temple to build their rosters. The result has been nationwide parity. That will not discourage a team like UConn basketball, though, who would love to add more offensive firepower.

Dunn came out of high school in North Carolina as a four-star recruit. He was named to the American Athletic All-Conference Third-Team earlier in March. With a sweet shooting stroke and solid defense, he could be the missing link for National Champion contenders.