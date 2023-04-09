Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Baylor Basketball guard transfer LJ Cryer committed to Houston on Sunday, according to CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein.

“Baylor transfer LJ Cryer tells me that he has committed to Houston,” wrote Rothstein.

LJ Cryer received interest from UCLA among a laundry list of collegiate programs, including Louisiana Tech, Alabama, TCU and Oregon. He also heard from Kansas, Texas, Kansas State, Houston, Gonzaga, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Illinois, Clemson, Missouri, Indiana, Clemson, Arkansas and LSU since entering the portal, according to a Wednesday list from On3 Social Media National Recruiting Expert Joe Tipton.

He announced he would declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility in late March, but decided to enter the transfer portal on April 3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“First off, I want to thank God for bringing me to Baylor and allowing me to play in front of great fans and incredible teammates,” LJ Cryer tweeted during his NBA Draft announcement. “I want to thank my family for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way.

“While it has been a dream to play college basketball at the highest level, I want to explore my options at the professional level as well.”

A former four-star recruit out of Morton Ranch high school in Katy, Texas, Cryer chose Baylor over offers from LSU, Purdue, Houston, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, among others, when he enrolled to play with the Bears in 2020, according to 247Sports. LJ Cryer has played three seasons with the Baylor basketball program, starting in every one of the 31 games he played during the 2022-23 season. He hit 41.5% of his 3-point shots for the Bears last year.

Temple transfer guard Damian Dunn joined Houston Basketball for the 2023-2024 season on Saturday, joining a team that lost Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker after averaging 15.3 points per game for Temple in the 2022-23 season.