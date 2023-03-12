A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

As expected, the Houston Cougars are going to be playing in the AAC championship game on Sunday, but it’s possible that they won’t have star Marcus Sasser active for that contest. The Houston Basketball guard appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury in the semifinals against the Cincinnati Bearcats and is now said to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s title game (h/t Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports).

Marcus Sasser (groin) is a game-time decision for Sunday’s AAC Tournament title game against Memphis, per release.

Marcus Sasser was only able to play for nine minutes in the Cincinnati game, scoring four points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field and grabbing two rebounds with three turnovers. The Cougars didn’t really need much help from Sasser, though, as they easily demolished the Bearcats for a 69-48 victory.

The win over Cincinnati came after Marcus Sasser and the Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates in the quarterfinal round of the AAC tournament last Friday, 60-46. In the regular season, the Cougars topped the conference with a near-flawless 17-1 AAC record, with the only loss coming from an upset at the hands of the Temple Owls back in January.

Marcus Sasser is one of the key components of this powerful Houston program that is the No. 1 team on the AP Poll. The Cougars will be playing the Memphis Tigers of Penny Hardaway in the AAC championship game after the Tigers also took care of their business in the semis with a 94-54 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday.