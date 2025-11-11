Grambling State is off to a phenomenal start in the Patrick Crarey II era, as the Tigers won a close, back-and-forth contest against MEAC contender Howard University, 73-70, in Washington D.C. The victory served as an immediate test for Crarey, who spent the previous year as head coach at Florida A&M, and it signals his vision for Grambling to be an immediate contender following the success they enjoyed under former head coach Donte Jackson.

Howard, under head coach Kenny Blakeney, proved to be a formidable opponent, having seen recent success that included winning back-to-back MEAC championships in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, which included invitations to the March Madness tournament. The game was tight in the first half, with neither team able to establish a noticeable advantage; Howard clung to a narrow 33-32 lead at the break.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the second half, but Grambling eventually started to pull away, notching an eight-point, 61-53 lead early in the half following a commanding dunk by Jamil Lane. Grambling’s success was powered by efficiency from beyond the arc and a balanced scoring attack, with three players finishing in double figures.

Jamil Muttilib led all scorers with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-10 field goal shooting in just 25 minutes played. Mutlib accounted for half of Grambling's 10 total three-pointers. Jimel Lane contributed 18 points and two blocks, while also draining two three-pointers of his own, and Derrius Ward finished the game with 12 points. Additionally, Antonio Munoz rounded out the scoring with 11 points. Roderick Coffee III also proved to be important to Grambling's winning formulas, nailing two three-pointers, nabbing eight rebounds, and dishing eight assists.

Howard responded to Grambling's run, chipping away at the lead until Alex Cotton drained a three-pointer to pull the Bison back within a single point, 69-68. With Grambling desperately clinging to the lead, Jamil Lane effectively put the team on his back. With 1:29 left, Lane drove to the basket for a layup to put Grambling up by three. Though Howard's Ed Holland III answered back with a layup of his own on the next possession, Lane was able to make two clutch free throws that gave Grambling the lead for good.

The Bison had one last chance to tie the game, but a contested three-point attempt by Cotton with six seconds left was unsuccessful, allowing Grambling to pull out the road victory.

Howard saw strong all-around play from its stars, led by Bryce Harris, who finished with 15 points, five assists, one block, and a game-high five steals in 37 minutes played. Harris received significant help from Cotton, who had 13 points and hit three three-pointers, and Cam Gillis, who had 12 points, five assists, and two steals. Travelle Bryson also finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

Grambling now prepares to face the University of Southern Mississippi on Thursday, while the Bison look to gather themselves as they face another SWAC opponent, Alcorn State, also on Thursday.