The Rutgers Scarlet Knights snapped their three-game losing streak on Monday, defeating UCLA, 75-68, in a Big Ten men's basketball showdown in Piscataway.

Rutgers trailed by three at the half and it took everything the team had to hold off a Bruins squad that was desperate for a win themselves. That includes stellar performances from Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

The two combined for more than half of their team's points, with Bailey scoring 20 and Harper adding 18 more. It was especially welcome news for Harper, who was battling an illness over the past two weeks that he says caused him to lose 12 pounds.

Harper missed Rutgers' January 2 game against Indiana and played 43 total minutes over the Scarlet Knights' previous two games against Purdue and Wisconsin.

“[Harper] gives us a different dimension. He can rebound too,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after Monday night's win. “He can switch things defensively because he's got great size. He's a hard guy to guard. His best days are ahead of him. We have to get him 100% healthy.”

With Cooper Flagg the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey and Harper both have a real shot at going immediately after him. Though Rutgers has struggled as a team, both have shown why they are worthy of the hype.

Ace Bailey helps Rutgers basketball's offense run

Even with the win over UCLA, Rutgers remains one of the more disappointing men's basketball teams in the country. Ranked in the preseason, the Scarlet Knights are just 9-8 with notable losses to Kennesaw State and Princeton.

But Pikiell saw a difference against the Bruins, led by Bailey's complete effort.

“We were more connected all the way around,” he said. “When you have Ace hitting twenty points, ten rebounds, and blocking three shots it helps your numbers.”

Yes, Bailey contributed in Harper's absence, even scoring 39 points in the one game he missed. But he was inconsistent and inefficient. Against UCLA, he shot 7-13 from the field and made all five of his free throw attempts. The result was fewer shot attempts with a greater impact.

“Obviously we were connected, we had a great energy, we out-rebounded a really good rebounding team,” Pikiell added. “They cause the most turnovers of just about anyone in the country so we handled that. I have a lot of respect for UCLA. It's been a tough couple of weeks but these guys just kept fighting, are doing a tremendous job in practice and keep plugging.”