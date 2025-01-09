The Rutgers basketball team has a big game on Thursday night as they are hosting #20 Purdue. The Scarlet Knights were expected to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year after signing two of the top three recruits in the 2024 class. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are with the Scarlet Knights, but the beginning of the season has not gone to plan. Rutgers is 8-7 to start the year and they are 1-3 in Big Ten play. They need a momentum building win against the Boilermakers, but Harper might not be able to play.

Dylan Harper has been outstanding so far this season and he is certainly a star in the making. The Rutgers basketball teams need him, but Harper is reportedly battling the flu. He is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Purdue.

“Rutgers' freshman Dylan Harper (flu) is questionable for tonight's game against Purdue, per the Big Ten Injury Report,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “Was limited in the last game. Averages 21.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG.”

Harper is definitely one of the most important players on this freshman team despite this being his first year playing college basketball. He is averaging over 20 PPG and he is shooting over 50% from the field and 36.8% from three. The Scarlet Knights are better with Harper on the court.

Rutgers is going to have their hands full with Purdue in this matchup, especially if Harper is unable to go. The Boilermakers don't seem to be quite as good as they were last year when they earned a one seed a made a run to the national title game, but this is still a very talented team that is having a good year.

The Boilermakers are currently ranked 20th in the country and they are 11-4 on the season overall with a 3-1 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue might not be as good as last year, but they are still one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

This is a big one for both teams as the Boilermakers are hoping stay near the top of the Big Ten standings, and Rutgers needs to pick up a good win to get themselves trending in the right direction. It will be tough to make that happen if Dylan Harper is unable to play.

Purdue and Rutgers will tip things off Thursday from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey at 6:00 ET, and the game will be airing on FS1. Purdue is currently favored by 3.5 points.