Allison Galer is the founder and president of Disrupt the Game. DTG is an agency that represents women in professional basketball, soccer, and broadcasting. Galer aims to follow in the footsteps of her uncle Lon Rosen, a longtime representative of Magic Johnson.

She grew up learning about the business side of sports, specifically basketball. She grew up amongst sports royalty to the point that she knew the athletes as friends more than celebrities. Her relationship with Lon helped her see the relationship between an agent and their client.

Her goal in life wasn't to be a big-time agent but to help grow sports in the right way for women. Her uncle's friends, who were also big-time agents in the professional sports space, scoffed at her goal to grow an agency as a 22-year-old girl who didn't play high-level basketball. Her confidence didn't waver, and she built her agency to represent 50 different women. Allison has represented some of the biggest names in women's professional sports.

Samantha Prahalis

Prahalis was Allison's first client. She was a standout player at Ohio State University, and Allison was alongside her when she was chosen sixth overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Crystal Dunn

Dunn made her USA Women's Soccer Team debut in 2013 against Scotland. She played collegiate soccer at North Carolina from 2010 to 2013. The Washington Spirit selected Dunn first overall in the 2014 NWSL Draft, and Dunn went on to win the NWSL MVP and the Golden Boot Award in 2015. She was the youngest player to win both awards. Allison attended her first World Cup as an agent when Dunn represented the United States in 2023.

Lisa Leslie

Allison and Lisa's working relationship dates back to when Galer was 17. Allison was an intern for the Los Angeles Sparks while Lisa was starring with the team. Once Allison finished college and started her agency, Lisa reached out at a Sparks game about a possible partnership. It was the beginning of a 12-year period of working together that is still ongoing.

Chiney Ogwumike

Allison and Chiney have a relationship beyond just the athlete/agent partnership. They've been working together for ten years, through Chiney's journey as a first overall pick in the WNBA and analyst on ESPN basketball programming.

Allison has done more for women's professional sports than she could have ever dreamed of, and the journey will continue.