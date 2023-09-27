It's been over a month since the USWNT shockingly lost to Sweden in the Women's World Cup round-of-16 and were sent packing. Not only was the loss unexpected for the reigning back-to-back World Cup champions, but it was the USWNT's first time finishing outside of top three.

Even though some time has passed, the USWNT is still moving on following the loss.

Team captain Lindsey Horan discussed how she's felt since coming home from the World Cup. “Very up and down. I think it was really hard for me. It was a different role that I had this World Cup, so I think I took it a little harder, and it was just coming back to the U.S., taking everything in, reflecting. It's hard. It's really difficult,” via ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Midfielder Andi Sullivan shared, “I just think that in order to move on, you have to physically get back out there. The sport has the ability to crush your heart, and it's not like you wait until your heart is fully healed to get back out there because the only way to move on is to move on. So I think it was good to get back in with the Spirit, and it's great to get back in here.”

Defender Crystal Dunn added, “I think in a World Cup, you need not just one thing to go our way. We need a bunch of things to go our way, whether that's team form, whether that's tactics, whether that's just overall execution. I think we just didn't hit the mark on a lot of those pieces at times, and unfortunately in a World Cup, I think you need all of those pieces.”

The USWNT is now in transition as key players Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe have since retired. The program is also in search of a new coach after Vlatko Andonovski stepped down since the disastrous World Cup.