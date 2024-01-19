Tobias Dorzon is one of the newest chefs in professional sports, working with athletes such as Santana Moss and James Harden.

Tobias Dorzon is a chef who assists professional athletes off the court to prepare them to perform at their absolute best. He is best known for his work on the Food Network and culinary shows, but behind the scenes, he is one of the best chefs in the world for athletes.

Dorzon's first client was Santana Moss. His relationship with Santana helped him connect with athletes such as Desean Jackson, Deangelo Hall, Chris Baker, Kirk Cousins, and Trent Williams. While some of those players are retired or moved on, Williams is still one of Dorzon's clients.

Dorzon branched out and started cooking for NBA players. His first NBA athlete was Jeff Green. He spent an entire season with Green for three meals a day. He also spent time with Rajon Rondo, Jameer Nelson, and James Harden.

Photos courtesy of Tobias Dorzon

Dorzon owns a fine-dining restaurant named Huncho House. It is a culmination of 11 years in the cooking industry. Upon arrival at Huncho House, Dorzon ensures that you feel special. The first thing you get when you enter Huncho House is a glass of champagne, as Dorzon aims to make you feel like one of his athletes.

Tobias Dorzon's background

Before entering the culinary world, Dorzon was a professional athlete. He was a football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans and finished up in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. During the 2012 off-season, Dorzon attended culinary school at the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Washington.

Dorzon likes working with athletes because of his connection to them as a professional athlete. He knows what it takes to prepare for a long, grueling season and wants to ensure they get the best fuel to maximize their potential. One of his main goals is to help his athletes get a proper pregame meal. Dorzon knows that the pregame meal is one of the most integral preparation factors.

Santana Moss attempts to extend career

During the 2014 season, Santana Moss realized he would need to start looking after his training and eating regimen to stay in the league. Moss was able to take off 20 pounds by getting help from a nutritionist and personal chef. He abandoned his love for junk food for lean meats, vegetables, and no carbohydrates after 4 PM. Moss saw an Instagram post from Dorzon's account and liked the food he was seeing. Moss took a chance and messaged the newest owner of Victory Chefs.

Dorzon started delivering food to Moss, and after one of his deliveries, other players in the Washington locker room wanted to be a part of it. This is how he began working with players like Kirk Cousins and Trent Williams, relationships he still has today. His legend as the personal chef for DC Sports began to grow.

Tobias Dorzon and James Harden's partnership

Dorzon moved to Houston in 2021, helping James Harden launch his new restaurant, Thirteen. Dorzon spent time with Harden in the bubble during the COVID playoffs, cooking all his meals. Harden was impressed by Dorzon's skills and offered him the position of Executive Chef.

Harden gave chef Tobias Dorzon free rein on the menu, and Dorzon did his best to create a menu that stood out. Old Bay-flavored french fries, deep-fried lasagna, crab-stuffed prawns on fettuccine, and smoked gouda grits topped with a cajun stew headline the menu.

Undoubtedly, Dorzon has made an impression on the athlete community. His choice to attend culinary school in the 2012 offseason was the best decision of his life. He has grown his superstar status in ways he couldn't during his time in the NFL and CFL. For Dorzon, bettering people's lives through the power of cooking is something he takes very seriously. The athletes he works with are happy that he has chosen that path.