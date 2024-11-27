Duke basketball sensation Cooper Flagg earned some big-game redemption when he scored 24 points in a road win against Arizona last Friday, but he still had plenty to prove entering Tuesday's collision with No. 1 Kansas. His costly turnovers in a loss to Kentucky a couple weeks ago are still on top of mind for some fans.

Additional missteps on the big stage that Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena offers would give life to an unwanted narrative– the top prospect in the country cannot handle the moment.

The first 20 minutes of the game temporarily validated the Flagg doubters, as the freshman once again struggled to take care of the ball. He also faded into the background for large stretches of time, resulting in players like Tyrese Proctor and Sion James chipping in more on offense. Flagg did awaken in the second half, however.

The low-post area opened up for the 2024 Gatorade National Men's Athlete of the Year following the ejection of Kansas Center Hunter Dickinson, but Duke fell short, 75-72. Regardless of the outcome, there is still a bunch to glean from his performance in this marquee matchup.

We will take a closer look at how Flagg played against the persistent Jayhawks and do our best to determine if he did in fact take a step forward in his hoops career.

Cooper Flagg puts forth a mixed bag of an outing in Vegas Showdown

As noted above, it was tough sledding for the 17-year-old in the early portion of the contest. Two-time national champion head coach Bill Self had his team prepared to defend Flagg in the first half, making him an afterthought on the offensive end of the floor for quite a while. KJ Adams Jr. and Kansas executed effective traps and dared the phenom to try to dribble his way out of trouble. He was utterly stumped.

Until he wasn't. Flagg, surely motivated to avoid another public pitfall in front of a large national audience, adjusted and relied on his athleticism, instinct and teammates to find his rhtyhem. He scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime and delivered the lively crowd a highlight it will remember for a long, long time.

Aside from his thunderous poster dunk, Flagg cut to his spots more in the second half and operated with aggression. But deja vu did strike for him and the Blue Devils once again. With 48 seconds remaining and his team trailing by one point, he committed his fourth turnover of the game. Kon Knueppel would lose the ball himself, and Duke was unable to get back on the scoreboard.

While Cooper Flagg continues to captivate fans with his potential and power, he is leaving scouts with some concerns about his composure in clutch situations. His defense is also a work-in-progress, as Tuesday's showing illustrated. The final stat line, which included 13 points (5-of-9 from the field), five rebounds, three assists and a swipe, is not what people expect to see from a highly-touted talent against fierce competition.

However, it is important for us all to remember that the Newport, Maine native will not become a legal adult until December. His journey is far from over.

Flagg can still lead Duke basketball to the mountaintop

There is much more room for growth, and considering what the 6-foot-9 forward has shown to this point, that is a scary thought. He is averaging more than 18 points and eight boards in the first six games of his college career. His skill is apparent. Prodigies still go through growing pains, though.

He is consuming a few more slices of humble pie than he would like before Thanksgiving, but Cooper Flagg learned another valuable lesson when squaring off against the No. 1 team in the land. He has to figure out how to consistently make a sizable impact when he does not have the ball in his hands. Scuffles sometimes beget timidity.

That is one thing that cannot happen to the player tasked with bringing Duke basketball back to the summit of the sport. I firmly believe that Flagg's competitive fire is burning as bright as ever. The next opportunity for him and the Blue Devils (4-2) to vanquish a top-tier squad comes on Wednesday, Dec. 4 versus No. 4 Auburn in Cameron Indoor Stadium.