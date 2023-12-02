Duke University recently received a $100 million gift from The Duke Endowment and a portion of the funds will help HBCU grad students.

Duke University recently received $100 million, the largest single donation in the history of the university, and it can help local HBCUs in the state of North Carolina. Per a report by the News & Observer, the donation was made by the Duke Endowment which is a private foundation established in 1924 by James B. Duke. The foundation is Duke's largest donor, as they've given $2 billion to the university since the inception of the organization.

The allocated funds will play a crucial role in increasing accessibility to Duke education, particularly for students from the Carolinas and underrepresented backgrounds. This financial support will also contribute to expanding community engagement, experiential learning initiatives, and the remodeling of the Reuben-Cooke building.

Frank Tramble, the vice president for communications, marketing, and public affairs, highlighted that over $60 million will be dedicated to supporting both current and future undergraduate and graduate students at Duke University. Additionally, graduate and professional students who previously attended HBCUs or other minority-serving institutions will receive various forms of support, including financial aid, fellowships, and programmatic assistance.

Duke University Provost Alec Gallimore said in a press release about the donation, “We are committed to continuing to make a Duke education accessible and affordable to students from a wide range of backgrounds…This extraordinary award will benefit hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students from the Carolinas and beyond each year, in all areas of Duke University.”

The support is beneficial to HBCU students who are pursuing bachelor's degrees in the state of North Carolina as they can affordably attend a flagship institution in the state. Duke is tied for #7 with the California Institute of Technology on their list of top national universities. The initiative will also serve to provide access to African-American students as U.S. News & World Report lists their African-American enrollment at 9%.