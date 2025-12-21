Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett remains in pursuit of the NFL's record for most sacks in a single season. Garrett had a chance to tie and break the record in the same contest during a Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, but he ended up with only half a sack in the game.

That came in the second quarter, when Garrett and teammate Mason Graham went after Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who scrambled after his protection unit collapsed. Allen was backed into the Browns' end zone, where he seemingly tripped. Following a ruling, it was determined that Garrett and Alex Wright would share the sack, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Doubling back on this Myles Garrett half-sack, the statistical ruling was Josh Allen gave himself up. The sack then goes to which player(s) caused Allen to give himself up. It was determined that was both Garrett and Alex Wright. So a half-sack to each,” explained Garafolo via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Doubling back on this Myles Garrett half-sack, the statistical ruling was Josh Allen gave himself up. The sack then goes to which player(s) caused Allen to give himself up. It was determined that was both Garrett and Alex Wright. So a half-sack to each. pic.twitter.com/2LNdguT10H — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025

It was actually Graham, who was initially credited with the sack, as he touched Allen first, but the full sack was later taken away from the Browns defensive tackle.

“Mason Graham, who first touched Allen, was initially credited with the sack. Once that changed to Garrett and Wright, Graham had the whole sack taken away because the play was over before the touch, which rendered it irrelevant,” added Garafolo in a separate post on X.

With that, Garrett now has 22 sacks in the 2025 NFL season. He has two more games left to break the record (22.5 sacks) shared by former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt. The Browns will host the Steelers in Week 16 before their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.