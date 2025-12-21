The Dallas Cowboys were without cornerback Trevon Diggs for numerous weeks due to an ominous head injury. Now, Diggs has cleared up exactly what happened for him to get a concussion.

The cornerback was trying to mount a television from the ceiling. It came crashing down and hit him in the head. While he originally didn't think much of the incident, it ended up knocking him out of game action, via Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

“He says a tv he was trying to install from the ceiling with the pole mount fell on his head. “I was trying to be a handyman” He didn’t think it was a big deal and didn’t need to be addressed but speculation on the internet went way too far,” Slater wrote.

Originally out since Week 7, Diggs was activated prior to the Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He admitted he was still trying to get up to game speed. Still, Diggs came away with six tackles; although the Cowboys lost 34-17.

With a potential out in his contract after the 2025 season, there have been plenty of rumors about this being Diggs' final year in Dallas. He acknowledged that Week 16 could mark his final game at AT&T Stadium. If so, his concussion saga will add another wrinkle to Diggs' departure from the Cowboys.

He has spent the last six seasons with the team, appearing in 64 games. Diggs has made 233 tackles, 63 passes defended and 20 interceptions. He's also a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro.

Now past his concussion, Diggs is poised to finish the year out with the Cowboys. What happens after 2025 though is still up in the air.