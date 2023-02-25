On his way to eviscerating the Houston Rockets with a 42-point performance, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson found inspiration for keeping his head up this season from one of the most successful teams in basketball history: UConn WBB.

After the win where he knocked down 12 three-pointers, Thompson shouted out the Huskies after the game.

“I try to be loud on defense,” Thompson said. “I try to be encouraging on the bench. I actually saw a great video of (UConn women’s coach) Geno Auriemma talking about his players and how he might not let the girls get in (the game) if they don’t show great body language, how he watches game film and he observes his players if they are engaging on the bench, if they’re being a great teammate. That resonated with me a lot.

“(Earlier) this year, I’d be in my own feelings because I wasn’t shooting the ball well or I didn’t feel like myself. After hearing that, you know, Geno’s been around so much greatness, I just reminded myself to be a leader. I’ve been here so long. I’ve got to lead. I’ve got to use my voice.”

Thompson’s message is one that will resonate among UConn’s faithful after a litany of injuries have challenged the team this season. Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady are among those who the Huskies would have loved to have had in the rotation this season. Despite their lack of availability, UConn has remained in the Associated Press’ top-five rankings for the majority of the 2022-23 season.