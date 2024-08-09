Even with a new head coach in Dave Canales, the Carolina Panthers won't be changing at quarterback as long as Bryce Young is in town. Still, the Panthers want to ensure they have a proper backup plan in place should Young get hurt.

Jack Plummer had the first opportunity to prove he is worthy in Carolina's Week 1 preseason matchup against the New England Patriots. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 86 scoreless yards as the Panthers fell 17-3.

The only other quarterback to see the field for Carolina was Jake Luton, who is battling Plummer for the third-string role. He completed seven of his nine passes for 38 scoreless. With neither player shining, it's hard to argue who is truly winning the competition.

Ultimately, the winner will only make the 53-man roster if the Panthers decide to carry three quarterbacks. However, that seems more and more likely the longer direct backup Andy Dalton is on the shelf. The veteran quarterback has been out since early August with a quad injury. At the time, Canales confirmed Dalton would miss, “a couple of weeks,” with his injury.

Even if he heals in time for Week 1 of the regular season, Dalton turns 37 in October. He is a trusted mentor for Young to lean on. But Carolina knows they need other options under center in case of emergency. While neither is the most enigmatic signal caller, either Jake Luton or Jack Plummer seem likely to fill the Panthers' No. 3 role.

Who will win Panthers' quarterback battle?

Plummer joined Carolina as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent five years at the college level, playing for Purdue, California and Louisville. Over 47 games total, Plummer threw for 9,728 yards, 68 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

In his final college season, which came with Louisville, Plummer saw his greatest opportunity by appearing in a career-high 14 games. He threw for 3,204 yards 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While his numbers don't jump off the page, the Panthers certainly liked what they saw and decided to take a chance.

Luton has been in the NFL since 2020, when he was a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ended up starting three games for them that season, going 0-3 under center. Luton threw for 624 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The quarterback has bounced around the league ever since, but has yet to appear in another regular season game. The Panthers make for the fifth different franchise Luton has spent time with over his career. He spent time during the 2023 campaign on the practice squad.

Perhaps that experience and recognition of the offense will give Luton the upper hand. However, Plummer was the one to get the Week 1 preseason start. This could all be a moot point as Canales focuses on Young and Dalton. Whatever the case may be, Carolina will need to make a crucial quarterback decision before Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.