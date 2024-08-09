The New England Patriots started their preseason off the right way, beating the visiting Carolina Panthers 17-3. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the number three overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, played one series. He went 2 of 3 for 19 yards before taking the rest of the night off. After the game, Maye met with his Panthers counterpart, Bryce Young. Their meeting, posted by the NFL on X, formerly Twitter, did spark some reactions from pundits and fans of both teams.

“Drake Maye [meets] Bryce Young,” reported the league's account.

As each quarterback heads into a pivotal year of their careers, one cannot help but think what is going through their heads. Maye is heading into his rookie year with the Patriots. He's expected to be the best signal caller that New England has possessed since Tom Brady. You know, the guy that almost every football fan considers to be the greatest quarterback, if not player, of all time. Meanwhile, Young is also under considerable pressure to be the best quarterback in his franchise's history. Cam Newton left pretty big holes for Young, the 2023 NFL Draft's top overall pick, to fill.

Drake Maye, Patriots head into important first year

“First 2 QBs in back to back seasons to be drafted into the worse situation possible,” remarked X user Breakfast and Ball Podcast under the NFL's original post.

It's true that Maye was drafted into what is likely the NFL's worst team. At least at the time, he was taken in number three overall in April. However, the new duo in charge, EVP Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, have worked hard to improve the team. They focused mostly on an offensive attack that was likely the worst in the league last season and traded away former first-round pick Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Maye is going to grow alongside Mayo, new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and a mostly young offensive unit as a whole. The former Tar Heel has already had to replace one legend, in Sam Howell at North Carolina. Next legend to try and replace? Brady. No pressure.

Bryce Young, Panthers look to turn page in year two together

“Curious how Bryce will look in year 2,” commented X user @BGauvin23 on the platform.

That take is the likely mood of most Panthers fans, as Young is entering the second offense of his pro career. In his second season as well. So, change is definitely coming for Young. His new head coach is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales. The team also has a new offensive coordinator (former Bucs wide receivers coach Brad Idzik) and GM (former team executive and player Dan Morgan).

It's well-known that Young is talented. After all, he is a former Heisman Trophy winner with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was the number one overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. With a new staff around him, maybe Young will transform into the franchise field general that the Panthers have lacked since the days of “Superman.”