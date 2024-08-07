ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL is finally back and it's Week 1 of the preseason and we have a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots coming up on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Patriots prediction and pick.

Carolina Panthers, under new head coach Dave Canales, are eager to turn the page after a 2-15 season. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young will be a focal point, though he may see limited action. Key players to watch include rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace, who has impressed in training camp, and wide receiver Xavier Legette, who adds a new dimension to the offense. The Panthers' defense, bolstered by the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, will look to make a statement early.

New England Patriots, also under new leadership, are in a rebuilding phase after a 4-13 season. With Mac Jones traded to the Jaguars, the quarterback position is up for grabs, with Jacoby Brissett and first-round rookie Drake Maye competing for the role. Key defensive players like linebacker Sione Takitaki and safety Jaylinn Hawkins will be crucial in setting the tone.

This preseason opener promises to be an exciting start to the 2024 NFL season, offering fans a first look at how these two teams are shaping up for the year ahead.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers-Patriots Odds

Carolina Panthers: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +250

New England Patriots: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 33.5 (-110)

Under: 33.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As the Carolina Panthers face the New England Patriots in the 2024 preseason opener this Thursday night as they get ready to turn a new leaf in the 2024 season.

While Bryce Young and Andy Dalton may see limited action, the Panthers' backup quarterbacks, including Jake Plummer and Jake Luton, are eager to prove their worth. They have shown flashes of potential and will be looking to make a strong case for a roster spot. The Panthers' depth at the skill positions is another advantage. Running backs like Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear are ready to showcase their talents, while wide receivers Xavier Legette and Terrace Marshall Jr. provide reliable targets. This depth ensures that the Panthers' offense remains dynamic and capable of moving the ball effectively.

New head coach Dave Canales has emphasized discipline and preparation, ensuring that even the backups are well-prepared and motivated. This disciplined approach will be crucial in outmaneuvering the Patriots, who are also in a rebuilding phase. The Panthers' defensive strength, quarterback depth, offensive weapons, special teams advantage, and strong coaching all contribute to why they are likely to come out on top against the Patriots in this preseason opener. Fans can expect a competitive and spirited performance from Carolina's backups, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

As the New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 preseason opener this Thursday night, several factors suggest that the Patriots will secure a victory at home, even with their backups playing.

The Patriots' quarterback competition is fierce, with Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye vying for the starting job. This competition will drive both players to perform at a high level, showcasing their skills and making a strong case for their spot on the roster. Their motivation and determination could be a key factor in outplaying the Panthers' backup quarterbacks. New England's defense, even with backups, boasts significant talent and depth. Players like linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jaylinn Hawkins have shown promise in training camp. The Patriots' defensive line, featuring promising rookies and solid veterans, will look to dominate against Carolina's second-string offensive line, creating pressure and forcing mistakes.

The Patriots' quarterback competition, defensive depth, special teams edge, and strong coaching all contribute to why they are likely to come out on top against the Panthers in this preseason opener. Fans can expect a competitive and spirited performance from New England's backups, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

Final Panthers-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The New England Patriots are favored by 6.5 points against the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 preseason matchup. Despite the spread, the Panthers are poised to cover. Carolina's depth at key positions, including promising performances from backup quarterbacks like Andy Dalton, and a strong showing from rookies such as wide receiver Xavier Legette, provide them with a competitive edge. Additionally, the Patriots are undergoing significant transitions with a new head coach and questions at quarterback, which may lead to inconsistencies. Given these factors, the Panthers are likely to keep the game close and cover the 6.5-point spread.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Panthers-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Carolina Panthers (+6.5), Under 33.5 (-110)