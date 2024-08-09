Drew Lock left the New York Giants preseason opener with a hip injury in the first quarter, and there was concern about how serious it may have been. It looks as if Lock will miss some time with a bad bone contusion and strained oblique, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lock was attended to by the Giants' athletic trainers before exiting the game. Luckily for Lock, there won't be surgery needed for his injury, and some rest and treatment will help the quarterback return healthy. For now, it looks like the Giants will be looking to add another quarterback to the team while he's sidelined.

On March 12, Lock signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round in 2019, and in three years he threw for 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in part of the deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos in 2022.

The Giants will have to add another QB with Drew Lock sidelined

When Drew Lock was taken out of the game against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Tommy DeVito came in to replace him. It's not certain how long Lock will be sidelined, but it might fit well for the Giants to add another quarterback to the team.

Lock was bought in by the Giants to be veteran insurance behind Daniel Jones, who suffered a torn ACL in November 2023. Jones will most likely be ready for the start of the season, but it was still smart to bring in someone who can be trusted just in case he wasn't ready. Lock has had an up-and-down career since being drafted, but last season in four appearances, he flashed some signs of promise, throwing for 543 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

When Lock signed with the Giants, he told reporters what his role on the team would be.

“Daniel Jones is the starter of this team,” Lock said. “That’s been conveyed to me. Now, I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best that he can be. That’s the role that I played for Geno [Smith], that’s the role I played for Teddy [Bridgewater].”

The Giants are still trying to get back on track after coming off a 6-11 season. This offseason, they lost Saquon Barkley in free agency to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, but they added an electric wide receiver in Malik Nabers during the 2024 NFL Draft. They're still building their team to compete, but the defense is one area that has several bright spots, most notably in the trenches with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

If the offense can come alive during the season, the Giants could surprise some people.