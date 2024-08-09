LeBron James gets a lot of credit for still playing at a high level at nearly 40. After all, nobody can be a professional basketball player forever. In one study from The Hoops Geek, the average age at which an NBA player retires in the last decade was 27.8 years old. Meanwhile, players who were named to the Hall of Fame typically retire by the time they turn 38. For Nat Hickey, his first taste of NBA action happened two days just before his 46th birthday. Here's the story of how he became the oldest NBA rookie (and player) in the same season.

Nat Hickey never wanted to play in the NBA

Nat Hickey's NBA journey was supposed to last on the sidelines. As a 5-foot-11 guard, Hickey managed to play basketball for more than 20 years for several professional teams but could never play in the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the league that eventually became the NBA.

During the middle of the 1947-48 season, Hickey was hired to be the head coach of the Providence Steamrollers who were 2-17. As the season wore on, the Steamrollers still weren't winning many games. When they had a record of 4-23, Hickey felt his job was already on the line if the team couldn't win the next few games. Desperate to find a way to change their fortunes, Hickey decided to take an unconventional approach.

Hickey becomes the oldest rookie in NBA history

At the age of 45 years and 363 days, NAt Hickey decided to activate himself as a player after a 9-year hiatus. It was in a game where the Steamrollers played the Washington Capitols. Hickey didn't play in this game, but he did have on a Steamroller jersey which allowed him to make history by being the oldest rookie to play in the league.

Hickey finally appeared in a game a few days later when the Steamrollers played the St. Louis Bombers. He finished the game with two points, but the Steamrollers still lost. In their next game against the Knicks, Hickey played again, but his stats (and the team) didn't get any better.

Hickey's NBA career spanned only two games, ending his NBA career with more fouls than points. In the end, Hickey was relieved of his coaching duties by season's end while the Steamrollers left the NBA in 1949.

While his playing career left a lot to be desired, Hickey showed remarkable leadership by trying whatever he could to get a win. His plan failed, but at least he secured himself a spot in the NBA record books.