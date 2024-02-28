Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be facing more scrutiny in his second year in the NFL. After a poor campaign in his rookie season in the league, Carolina hopes that Young will take a big step forward in 2024 under a new head coach in Dave Canales. But even after such a letdown performance in 2023, Young doesn’t need a “big fix” according to Canales (h/t Joe Person of The Athletic).
Dave Canales says he’s working on a detailed, tangible plan to present to Bryce Young (something Seahawks did w QBs). But Canales does not believe Bryce needs a “big fix.”
Of course, Canales needs to be careful with his words about Young, who is still in the process of learning the ropes in the NFL. In 2023, Young passed for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He completed just 59.8 percent of his passes for the Panthers, who finished the season with just a 2-14 record and an offense that ranked second-worst in the league with only 13.9 points per game. The Panthers also were last overall in total offense with only 265.3 yards per outing.
It is still too early to declare Young, the first overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, a bust. A change atop the Panthers coaching ranks could spark the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback in his Year 2 in the league.
Canales had great experience working with quarterbacks before he became Carolina’s head coach, having been a QB coach for the Seattle Seahawks and offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Seahawks, he helped Geno Smith achieve a career revival as a starter. He can also be credited for the resurgence of Baker Mayfield, who, like Young, was a former top draft pick.